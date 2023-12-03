'Groundbreaking' animated Jesus movie to be produced by Jesus Film Project

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The Jesus Film Project on Thursday announced an ambitious new project that will introduce the story of Christ to a “new generation” with a feature-length animated film about Jesus set for release Christmas 2025.

The new film called simply JESUS, will employ “cutting-edge film technology” and be directed by Dominic Carola, who previously worked in the animation department on Lilo & Stitch (2002), Mulan (1998), Pocahontas (1995) and The Lion King (1994). He co-directed the 2022 faith-based movie Being.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A news release called the film “groundbreaking.” “Our mission is to reach everyone, everywhere,” Josh Newell, executive director of the Jesus Film Project, said Thursday at an event announcing the new movie.

TRENDING: Just who are the 'Nazis'?

Read the full story ›