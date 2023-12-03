A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Groundbreaking' animated Jesus movie to be produced by Jesus Film Project

'Our mission is to reach everyone, everywhere'

Published December 3, 2023 at 11:22am
Published December 3, 2023 at 11:22am
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The Jesus Film Project on Thursday announced an ambitious new project that will introduce the story of Christ to a “new generation” with a feature-length animated film about Jesus set for release Christmas 2025.

The new film called simply JESUS, will employ “cutting-edge film technology” and be directed by Dominic Carola, who previously worked in the animation department on Lilo & Stitch (2002), Mulan (1998), Pocahontas (1995) and The Lion King (1994). He co-directed the 2022 faith-based movie Being.

A news release called the film “groundbreaking.” “Our mission is to reach everyone, everywhere,” Josh Newell, executive director of the Jesus Film Project, said Thursday at an event announcing the new movie.

Read the full story ›

