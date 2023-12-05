Guess who is considering voting for Trump

Holy cow! Talk about a switcheroo!

Chris Cuomo, the former star of "fake news" CNN, said he's always been open to supporting Donald Trump and is considering voting for him against Joe Biden for president in 2024.

"If it's Biden-Trump, look, for me – again, we survived a Trump administration," Cuomo said during the program. "Would we survive another one? Yes, yes. I don't think there's any greater risk to America with him than with Biden. And for people who are now gonna attack me and say, 'What are you talking about? Trump is, like, this crazy man,' look, … the data's the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they're not now."

Now the host of NewsNation is actually considering going MAGA.

"If anything there's more hostility," Cuomo continued. "I'm just saying, existentially, I'm not afraid of a Trump presidency. Existentially, I'm not afraid of another Biden presidency because, unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader."

Cuomo went on to say the country "survived" such controversies as January 6, "the Russia thing," and "having Biden as a gaffe machine."

"We survived these things," he said. "Are we better for it? No. Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens. I don't know when; I don't even know why. But, you know, in terms of who I'm gonna vote for, I would really have to see where we are at that moment in time."

Cuomo's Wednesday comments stand in contrast with his coverage of the Trump presidency. In December 2020, Cuomo told his CNN audience that Trump was "the worst president we have ever seen, period," after Trump "vetoed pay for the military, stalled relief for millions of you and issued the most toxic tally of pardons we have ever seen."

CNN fired Cuomo in December 2021 following reports that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, battle sexual assault allegations and uncover the identity of at least one of his accusers. Chris Cuomo faced his own sexual harassment allegations that year from a former coworker who said he groped her in 2005.

See the Cuomo interview for yourself.

Here's more evidence of a "new" Cuomo. Last month he aired on his show an interview with Mosab Hassan ("Joseph") Yousef – author of "Son of Hamas" and the brave former Muslim-turned-American-Christian who is touring the country blaming his father and Hamas completely for the Oct. 7 slaughter of Israel civilians and the ongoing war. He's calling for Hamas to be destroyed. See the tape for this new Cuomo look.

Talk about a survivor! Chris Cuomo is definitely one. He's a chameleon, but his latest color appears to have more of a red hue. God bless him!

