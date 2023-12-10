Hal Lindsey attacks current action 'as evil as the seven deadly sins'

Christian evangelist Hal Lindsey is going on the attack against rampant anti-Semitism, comparing what's happening to Jewish people worldwide as something "as evil as the seven deadly sins."

"People are using Israel's war with Hamas as an excuse to hate Jews, something common in humans and as evil as the seven deadly sins," writes Lindsey, author of "The Late, Great Planet Earth," the best-selling nonfiction book of the 1970s that sold an estimated 35 million copies by 1999.

The Encyclopedia Britannica notes the seven deadly sins, in Roman Catholic theology, are "the seven vices that spur other sins and further immoral behaviour. First enumerated by Pope Gregory I (the Great) in the 6th century and elaborated in the 13th century by St. Thomas Aquinas, they are (1) vainglory, or pride, (2) greed, or covetousness, (3) lust, or inordinate or illicit sexual desire, (4) envy, (5) gluttony, which is usually understood to include drunkenness, (6) wrath, or anger, and (7) sloth."

"The world finds excuses to hate Jews," he wrote in a new commentary published Sunday. "People across the globe are blaming individual Jews for Israel's war on Hamas.

"Even Jews who do not support the invasion of Gaza are being blamed for it. On U.S. college campuses, Jewish students are threatened, harassed, and no longer feel safe. Hate crime against Muslims is on the rise, but it's even worse for Jews. The Bible says that this tendency toward Jew-hatred would get worse in the end times. And we're seeing it right now."

The popular analyst of Scripture then cited some recent examples in the news.

You may have heard about the Williamsburg, Virginia street festival canceling a Hanukkah-related menorah lighting ceremony. After receiving criticism for the snub, festival organizers told the press that they rejected the menorah lighting because they have a policy against any kind of religious ceremony. But in an email to the rabbi who was supposed to have conducted the lighting, they said they would allow it if an Islamic group also took part. So, apparently religious expression is okay if it includes Muslims. An event organizer explained, "We are about Peace, Love & light ... don't want to make it seem we're choosing a side – supporting the killing/bombing of thousands of men, women & children." But they also told the rabbi he could go on with the ceremony if he held it beneath a banner calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. That's called taking a side. Do you see what they did? They identified the menorah with the IDF's military action in Gaza. They don't just blame Israel for what they call the "killing/bombing," but all Jews. This one snub would be almost nothing if it were alone. But people all over the world are doing what they did – blaming the suffering of Palestinians on all Jews. In the same vein, a Maine town removed a Star of David because a local Arab American organization called it "offensive." The town later said it was done in order to comply with the first amendment's "establishment clause." But you would have to be deluded to think that allowing a Star of David in a Christmas display amounts to anything like government "establishing" a state religion. The original reason is obviously the real one. The Star of David stands for Jews, and the very existence of Jews offends some in the Arab American community. Members of the KKK also find the existence of Jews offensive. But we should not base community standards on anyone's bigotry. The Star of David threatens no one. It is an acknowledgement of a people and their history. Jesus, Joseph, and Mary were part of that people and history. So, the Star of David is a perfectly appropriate symbol to put up as part of a Christmas display. Likewise, no one should see a menorah as a threat. People are using Israel's war with Hamas as an excuse to hate Jews, something common in humans and as evil as the seven deadly sins. One wonders if the woke crowd will start banning the Star of David from their "coexist" bumper stickers. The Bible tells us to expect increasing levels of persecution for both Jews and Christians in the time leading up to the Lord's return. It's happening now, and it's getting worse. Still, God's promises remain in effect. In Luke 21:33 (NASB), Jesus said, "Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will not pass away."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

