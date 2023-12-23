Only half of all Ford dealers agree to sell EVs next year

(OIL PRICE) – Ford said on Thursday that half of all 1,550 Ford dealers chose to sell electric vehicles in 2024 – down from two-thirds that said this time last year that they would opt in to sell EVs for 2023.

The other half of Ford dealers will sell – and service – ICE and hybrid models. “EV adoption rates vary across the country, and we believe our dealers know their market best,” Ford spokesman Martin Günsberg told the Detroit Free Press.

The slack buy-in from Ford dealerships comes even after Ford relaxed its requirements for dealers in the EV dealer program last January that mandated fewer L2 chargers and extended installation deadlines. Certified Ford EV dealers were once required to spend $500,000 for a single public DC fast charger, or $1 million if they wanted to be in the Elite tier of EV dealers. The extra $500,000 was for another fast charger and demo units, among other things. But the high price tag caused Ford dealers to balk.

