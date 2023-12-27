A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Half of Smothers Brothers comedy duo dies

'The longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2023 at 3:00pm
Tom and Dick Smothers, the Smothers Brothers (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Comedian Tom Smothers has died at the age of 86.

The National Comedy Center, on behalf of his family, said in a statement Wednesday that Smothers died Tuesday at home in Santa Rosa, California, following a cancer battle.

"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years," his brother and the duo's other half, Dick Smothers, said in the statement. "Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

WND News Services
