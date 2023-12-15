Was this Hamas supporter zapped by God?

There are major political issues in life that cause one turmoil in deciding which side to support. By any sense of reason, there should be no such turmoil in deciding whether to support Hamas or Israel over the former's brutal Oct. 7 surprise attack against the latter that killed over a thousand innocent Israeli civilians. However, it has been frustrating to see a shockingly large group of university students – perhaps uneducated about the true intentions of Hamas – supporting the terrorists.

For fence sitters still uncertain over which side of the issue to take and awaiting some kind of sign to guide them, no clearer sign exists than one occurring in a country that supports Hamas as well.

Although Turkey is a NATO partner, its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been slowly leading the country away from true democracy toward embracing its strong Islamic roots going back to the days of the Ottoman Empire. It came as no surprise, therefore, that Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez, 53, addressing an audience before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, berated Israel for its effort to eradicate Hamas.

Playing the "us" (Muslims) versus "them" (Israelis) card, Bitmez concluded his speech saying, "Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent. They think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem. However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience. Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of God."

With that he collected his papers on the podium and began to turn when he suddenly collapsed. Audience members ran to his assistance. Struck down by a heart attack, he was rushed to a hospital. Doctors reported that "during angiography, it was seen that two main veins were completely blocked, and after the intervention did not yield any results, he was connected to a heart-lung pump." He died the next day.

For God-fearing people not supporting Israel, Bitmez's demise was an attention-getter. Hopefully, one of those whose attention was so drawn is Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. Despite the viciousness of the Hamas attack against Israel, including the use of rape as a weapon of war, she called for a "balanced" critique concerning the conflict. Jayapal – head of the Progressive Caucus – was queried about progressives' silence on accusations of rape. She twice attempted to play down sexual assault claims against Hamas. Rather than focus on the intentional deaths of Israelis, as well as rapes, perpetrated by Hamas, Jayapal irresponsibly turned it back on the unintentional deaths of Palestinians caused by Israel. She claimed she was not entirely sure about the veracity of the rape allegations – some of which have been captured on terrorist video.

The words from a 1970 popular song by the Five Man Electrical Band should give Jayapal and other deniers of Hamas war crimes additional pause to reflect upon their pro-Hamas support.

The lyrics in the song "Signs" suggest, "Sign, sign; Everywhere a sign … If God was here, he'd tell you to your face; 'Man, you're some kind of sinner.'"

While, fortunately, many more of us support Israel than Hamas, the sign given by the timing of Bitmez's death is telling. Was he zapped by an act of God? Such signs are not "everywhere," leaving us to surmise his demise was just an ironic coincidence, perhaps one more attributable to a heart heavy with Jew-hatred than an act of God. However, we are still left to wonder whether he is now being counseled by the Creator for being "some kind of sinner."

