Harvard is to plagiarism what Alabama is to football

Just a week or so ago the College Football Playoff Selection Committee chose the University of Alabama as one of four teams to vie for the national championship.

This is eighth time Alabama has made the cut since the four-team playoff structure was implemented in 2014. No school has made as many appearances or won as many national championships during this period.

Similarly, during this past week, Harvard University has established itself once again as the dominant powerhouse in the field of college plagiarism.

Indeed, no other school dare compete against a university whose very president has gone down to the field and taken a snap or two for the sake of Crimson glory.

I refer here, of course, to Claudine Gay. After her disastrous performance before a congressional committee investigating antisemitism, scholars began wondering how Gay ever got to be Harvard president.

The Manhattan Institute's Christopher Rufo and Karlstack's Chris Brunet took the lead. In their report published on Dec. 10, they show example after example of outright pilfering from other scholars.

"In light of this troubling evidence," they conclude, "we call on Harvard's Board of Overseers to conduct a full investigation into Claudine Gay's academic integrity."

Knowing the recent history of Harvard plagiarism, I would be shocked if the Harvard Corporation took action of any kind against a black, female president who is so willfully unattractive the brass probably assume she is as gay as her name. (She's apparently not).

I have been writing about plagiarism for some time. So allow me to deprive leftist trolls of the joy of discovery – all that follows I have written, in one form or another, elsewhere. Citations available upon request.

Among Harvard's star plagiarists is Harvard Ph.D. historian and fading TV star Doris Kearns Goodwin. In 2002, while serving on the university's governing board, Goodwin got caught stealing at least 50 passages for her book on the Kennedys from Lynne McTaggart, author of a biography of Kathleen Kennedy.

So powerful was her Harvard connection and so valuable was she to Team Democrat, Goodwin got the equivalent of a one-game suspension for what should have been a career-ending infraction.

In the early part of this century the Harvard legal duo of Charles Ogletree and Laurence Tribe teamed up in a pas de doofus that would have embarrassed an online diploma mill.

In September 2004, Harvard Law professor Ogletree conceded that his book "All Deliberate Speed" contained an almost verbatim six-paragraph passage from "What Brown v. Board of Education Should Have Said," a book by Yale Law School professor Jack Balkin.

In his faux apology, Ogletree blamed two assistants for "inadvertently" deleting the attribution to Balkin. As the black progressive mentor of Barack Obama, the Dems' rising star, Ogletree had the equivalent of a no-cut contract. Lifting another's work and then lying about it did not even get him benched.

Professor Laurence Tribe was tight with Obama as well, but as a woke superstar, he had no need for outside help. In 2002, when the student editors at the Harvard Crimson attacked Goodwin, Tribe attacked the editors.

That was Tribe's style. He was as immune from criticism by student reporters in Cambridge as Alabama Coach Nick Saban is in Tuscaloosa.

Tribe came to Ogletree's defense as aggressively as he did to Goodwin's. So offensive was his defense, however, that a tipster alerted the conservative media to the fact that Tribe had problems of his own.

Apparently, Tribe had lifted numerous passages from Henry J. Abraham's 1974 book, "Justices and Presidents," and inserted them in his 1985 book, "God Save This Honorable Court."

Weeks after Ogletree's apology, Tribe had to go public with his own apology. Said Tribe, "I have immediately written an apology to Professor Abraham, whom I – like so many others – hold in the highest regard."

Forced to review the two cases, Harvard Law School Dean Elana Kagan and Harvard President Larry Summers waffled for months before finally declaring the offenses of their star players "inadvertent."

At this level, "inadvertent" was no worthier an excuse for Tribe and Ogletree than it was for Jim Harbaugh's signal stealing at the University of Michigan.

Although lacking the star power of a Tribe or a Goodwin, Harvard Ph.D. Fareed Zakaria has made up for it in sheer hustle. In 2009, The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg caught Zakaria swiping unattributed quotes from Goldberg's interview with Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2012, Time and CNN suspended Zakaria for lifting material from a New Yorker column. In 2014, two bloggers dissected in detail Zakaria's lifelong pattern of pilfering passages from others and getting away with it.

"Yet Zakaria's high-flying career has barely wobbled," wrote Andrew Beujon approvingly in a 2016 Washingtonian piece. "He still hosts a show on CNN, still writes a column for the Washington Post, and last year published yet another conversation-starting book."

Seven years later, Zakaria is still on the playing field. The Harvard part didn't hurt. The leftist politics helped immensely, but his prominent role on Team Muslim is what saved – can I say this? – Zakaria's bacon.

Speaking of leftist politics and Islamic leanings, no Harvard grad has been as immune to the consequences of literary mischief as current woke GOAT, Barack Obama.

Even the conservative media fear to review the evidence that the Harvard Law grad plagiarized Kuki Gallman's 1994 memoir, "African Nights," to complete the Kenya section of his1995 memoir, "Dreams from My Father."

Or perhaps a certain neighborhood "assistant" did the heavy lifting for Obama, "inadvertently" of course.

