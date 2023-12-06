A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Over the Hill: Kevin McCarthy to quit Congress after his ouster as House speaker

'I will continue to recruit our country's best and brightest to run for elected office'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:23pm
Joe Biden greets House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced Wednesday that he will resign from his congressional seat after being ousted as House Speaker.

McCarthy made the announcement in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal.

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country. It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started," McCarthy wrote. "I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders."

