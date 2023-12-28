Hobby Lobby gives 'glory to the newborn King' in nationwide Christmas ad

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The chain retailer Hobby Lobby is distributing a Christmas message in newspapers across the United States, as it has for nearly 30 years.

Hobby Lobby, a faith-based arts and crafts store with more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., has published a Christmas message reading “Glory to the Newborn King” in newspapers nationwide. The advertisement, unveiled last week, features a picture of baby Jesus lying in a manger as a lamb looks up at Him. A star shines in the town of Bethlehem, which appears in the night sky in the background.

The ad also includes a passage from Isaiah 9:6, which declares, “And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” The message will appear in newspapers in every town where Hobby Lobby has a store. The retail outlet expressed gratitude that “with the addition of social media, many more thousands of people view and share the hope-filled messages.”

