'Home Alone' fans shocked by almost 250 percent increase in grocery prices since iconic shopping trip

Kevin McCallister's grocery list has gone from $19.83 in 1990 to $72.28 in 2023

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:28pm
'Home Alone' shopping scene (video screenshot)

'Home Alone' shopping scene (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – After being left alone for the holidays, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister famously went grocery shopping in the 1990 classic "Home Alone," purchasing a large haul of food and everyday household items for under $20.

With today's prices, however, McCallister would need a lot more in his piggy bank and Americans are taking notice.

Items including a half gallon of milk, a half gallon of orange juice, a TV dinner, bread, frozen mac and cheese, laundry detergent, cling wrap, toilet paper, a pack of army men and dryer sheets cost the character, played by Macaulay Culkin, $19.83.

WND News Services
