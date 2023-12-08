'Home Alone' fans shocked by almost 250 percent increase in grocery prices since iconic shopping trip

(FOX NEWS) – After being left alone for the holidays, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister famously went grocery shopping in the 1990 classic "Home Alone," purchasing a large haul of food and everyday household items for under $20.

With today's prices, however, McCallister would need a lot more in his piggy bank and Americans are taking notice.

Items including a half gallon of milk, a half gallon of orange juice, a TV dinner, bread, frozen mac and cheese, laundry detergent, cling wrap, toilet paper, a pack of army men and dryer sheets cost the character, played by Macaulay Culkin, $19.83.

