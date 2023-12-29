A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
The hostile takeover of education

States ignoring what is driving achievement loss

Published December 29, 2023
Published December 29, 2023 at 1:49pm
(LIBERTY SENTINEL) – Last fall, the Duluth News Tribune reported: "Spring, 2022, the National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Oct. 24, show Minnesota eighth-graders’ math test scores dropped by 11 points from 2019, placing the state among the 10 biggest drops in that age group nationally. No state reported gains in math performance for fourth and eighth graders since the last assessment, and nearly all states, including Minnesota, saw reading scores drop."

In just 3 years all 50 states saw significant declines in K-12 student academic achievement. The decline in math scores in Minnesota were among the 10 worst. The results indicate a catastrophic reduction in the academic achievement of Minnesota school children. While everyone is right to sound the alarm about these results, the charts below show academic achievement was declining well before 2019.

Since the official narrative has been to blame these losses on Covid induced “distance learning” and “mental health,” they ignore what was driving the achievement losses before Covid.

TRENDING: God vs. the devil in American constitutional law

