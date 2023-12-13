House votes to authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

(FOX NEWS) -- The House has voted to formalize its impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Wednesday, taking a critical step that GOP leaders have argued is necessary to force the White House into complying with their investigation.

The measure passed 221 to 212, with every Republican voting in favor of it and all present Democrats voting against. Light cheering could be heard on the GOP side of the chamber after the measure passed, with pin drop silence on the Democratic side.

🚨 #BREAKING: Republicans Release Impeachment Inquiry Explainer Ahead of Vote pic.twitter.com/HYAiquVzA5 — House Judiciary GOP 🎄 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 12, 2023

"We are now at a pivotal moment in our investigation. We will soon depose and interview several members of the Biden family and their associates about these influence peddling schemes. But we are facing obstruction from the White House," Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said on the House floor ahead of the vote.

