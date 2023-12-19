Hundreds of U.S. synagogues, Jewish facilities targeted by false bomb threats, 'swatting' incidents

(NY1) -- Hundreds of U.S. synagogues and Jewish organizations across the U.S. were targeted by emailed bomb threats over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials and a nonprofit that tracks the security of Jewish communities.

The FBI has launched a nationwide investigation, but said no explosives have been found so far. No suspects have been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

“The FBI is investigating a series of bomb threats targeting synagogues in Pennsylvania and multiple other states across the country,” a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Philadelphia wrote in an email. “Although at this time, no explosive devices related to these threats have been found, we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

