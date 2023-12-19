A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hundreds of U.S. synagogues, Jewish facilities targeted by false bomb threats, 'swatting' incidents

'The alarming volume carried out across the country is a major concern'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A man blows a shofar on May 23, 2022, outside the WHO World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. (Video screenshot)

A man blows a shofar on May 23, 2022, outside the WHO World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. (Video screenshot)

(NY1) -- Hundreds of U.S. synagogues and Jewish organizations across the U.S. were targeted by emailed bomb threats over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials and a nonprofit that tracks the security of Jewish communities.

The FBI has launched a nationwide investigation, but said no explosives have been found so far. No suspects have been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

“The FBI is investigating a series of bomb threats targeting synagogues in Pennsylvania and multiple other states across the country,” a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Philadelphia wrote in an email. “Although at this time, no explosive devices related to these threats have been found, we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hundreds of U.S. synagogues, Jewish facilities targeted by false bomb threats, 'swatting' incidents
Senator blocks Air Force colonel's promotion over 'divisive' woke policies
'Most insane bubble': Electric vehicle start-ups are running out of juice
Biden's failure to stop border 'invasion' is impeachable offense, GOP member says
U.S. announces task force to combat drone, missile attacks in crucial shipping sea lane
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×