Hunter Biden slams House probe, skips deposition after comments outside Capitol

(FOX NEWS) -- Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday, not to comply with his subpoena and be deposed at the House Oversight Committee, but to hold a press conference and again offer to testify publicly. He maintained that his father, President Biden "was not financially involved" in his business, and saying there is "no evidence because it did not happen."

Hunter Biden offer to testify publicly is a de facto rejection of the GOP demand that he appear Wednesday for the closed-door deposition he was subpoenaed for. That deposition was scheduled to take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Instead, he delivered a public statement on Capitol Hill Wednesday, blasting "MAGA" Republicans who have "invaded" his privacy, "attacked" his family, and "ridiculed my struggle with addiction."

