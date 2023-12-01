A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Iceland bans COVID mRNA shots as sudden deaths skyrocket

Concerns over sudden cardiac arrests among population

Published December 1, 2023
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:50pm
(SLAY NEWS) – The government of Iceland has taken decisive action and banned Covid mRNA shots from the island nation as excess deaths, strokes, blood clots, sudden cardiac arrests, and other “unexplained” health issues continue to soar around the world.

In Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, a conference titled “Let the Science Speak” was held in early October. The main topic of discussion during the event was the negative impact the Covid mRNA injections are having on public health.

Speakers at the conference also warned about the power grab of the unelected United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO).

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
