'Incredible admission': Joe Biden's newest 'impeachable offense'

President Joe Biden may have committed an impeachable offense if he was aware of his son’s plans to defy a congressional subpoena, former Deputy Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg said Thursday.

Hunter Biden delivered remarks to members of the press Wednesday on Capitol Hill after he refused to show up for a deposition after the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Nov. 8. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden was “very familiar” with what Hunter was going to say.

“I do agree with [George Washington University law professor] Jonathan [Turley] that that would be an article of impeachment for obstruction if Joe in any way encouraged Hunter to take the position that he did,” Sol Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “But I think it’s an incredible admission to make and a foolish admission to make to even say he was aware of it. Don’t forget this, this is very important, we have to keep reiterating this point, Hunter had no legal authority to do what he did the other day.”

“He is no different, legally, than Steve Bannon was or the – than Peter Navarro was and let’s remember what happened to them, they were held in contempt by the full house,” Wisenberg continued. “They were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office in D.C. They were prosecuted, and they were convicted.”

Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chair the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, said Wednesday they would begin contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter Biden.

Wisenberg also noted that President Biden was making his displeasure over his son’s legal issues known to the DOJ by an indirect path.

“It’s a tried and true tactic from Biden. He filters through his allies in the press, The New York Times, or Axios, what he would like Merrick Garland to do, and it has worked well for him,” Wisenberg told Ingraham. “When he said he was very frustrated that the Department of Justice wasn’t doing a political prosecution of the former president Donald Trump, within months, they had raided Mar-a-Lago, and when he says he is very frustrated at anybody going after his son, which has been conveyed not just in this article today but previously, I think that has to be – has to be part of the story about why the Department of Justice has gone so easy on Hunter Biden.”

