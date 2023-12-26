Inflation grinch really stole Christmas: Retail sales slow as Americans suffer

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. retail sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 grew only 3.1%, matching inflation and indicating that consumers are feeling the effects of poor economic conditions, according to Mastercard.

The slow growth for retail sales for the holiday season pails in comparison to the last two years, with sales growing 5.4% year-over-year in 2022 and 12.7% in 2021, the largest percentage increase in 20 years, in non-inflation-adjusted terms, according to a report from Mastercard. The U.S. has seen heightened inflation under President Joe Biden, peaking at 9.1% year-over-year in June 2022 and decelerating to 3.1% as of November, far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

TRENDING: My Christmas heart attack

“The caution that they’ve taken on their spend and where they’re spending has been really noticeable in the second half of the year, where a lot of customers have been affected, especially lower-income and middle-income,” Jessica Ramirez, a retail research analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, told the New York Times.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Sales for restaurants saw the biggest growth, increasing 7.8% from the previous year, while apparel increased 2.4% and electronics declined 0.4%, according to the report. Online sales led the gains in 2023, similar to the last two years, increasing 6.3% for the year as opposed to 10.6% in 2022.

The poor growth in holiday spending follows slowing consumer spending in October, increasing only $41.2 billion, a 0.2% gain compared to 0.7% in the previous month. The cumulative amount Americans are holding in savings has also been dwindling amid harsh economic conditions, totaling only $768.6 billion in October compared to over $1 trillion in May and almost $6 trillion in April 2020.

Are you spending less because of inflation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

As savings shrink and high interest rates make debt more expensive, more Americans are using buy now and pay later services like layaway to buy goods instead of using credit cards. Credit card debt exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in 2023, while delinquencies on all forms of debt, excluding student loans, increased rapidly in the third quarter of 2023.

Small businesses in particular are being hit hard by the lack of retail spending, with a recent poll from Goldman Sachs showing that 76% of small business owners had seen no increase in sales during the holiday season. The resulting profit loss led 70% of small business owners surveyed to say that their own personal spending plans for their families were impacted by the slowdown.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!