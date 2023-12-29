Inventor of Glock pistol, Gaston Glock, dies

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – The Glock pistol is one of the most recognizable firearms in the world, and a popular weapon among police, militaries, and civilians everywhere.

The pistol has left an imprint on popular culture: from Call of Duty to The Matrix, from Snoop Dogg to Tupac, the Glock has been referenced in countless movies, TV shows, songs, and video games.

Despite the fame of his brand, Glock led a quiet life on a lakefront estate in Austria, where he lived with a retinue of guards and servants. The billionaire's life was not without drama: in 1999, Glock was attacked in a parking garage by an assassin who had been hired by an associate, Charles Ewert.

