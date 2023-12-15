Israel must destroy Hamas and every terror group in the region

(AMERICAN REVIVAL PRESS) -- As I mentioned, I lived in the West Bank for a time. I lived with the Muslims in East Jerusalem and visited many Muslim sites throughout Israel.

The cultural differences between the Muslims with Israeli citizenship and the Muslims living in the West Bank cannot be overstated. The Palestinians in the West Bank live with nonstop bitterness and fear toward Israel.

In Nablus (the location of Hamas’ headquarters in Israel), I learned much about this conflict and how the Muslim Palestinian leaders use fear and propaganda to dominate and control their people. Just watch the news in the West Bank. It is a bombardment of sorrow and anger, tears and yelling, images of war and strife without end. I saw all of this with my own eyes.

If a Muslim Palestinian in the West Bank or Gaza starts to strive against that status quo, if he starts to speak out against Hamas or the Palestine Liberation Organization, there is a frightening obligation upon his family. In Muslim Palestinian culture, if your son or daughter or relative does something to dishonor your family, let’s say by marrying a non-Muslim, then it is your obligation to murder your own child or relative to restore your family’s honor!

