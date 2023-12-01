A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israel pounds Southern Gaza as officials say 'long war' expected for a year or more

Truce is over

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 2:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Israel pummels Gaza (video screenshot)

Israel pummels Gaza (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – All hell has broken loose on the first day of renewed fighting in Gaza post-truce. A UNICEF spokesperson said of the Friday bombardment, "This nightmare for people today just somehow got so much worse." Already, Palestinian sources have said that over 100 have been killed in the last hours of IDF bombing of the Strip. Israeli media is reporting that at least 50 rockets have been launched from Gaza onto southern Israel.

The aerial campaign has even expanded to include the southern half of the Strip, after throughout the early phase of the conflict Gazans were told to abandon their homes in the north and flee south for safety.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The White House has said it supports Israel, and has blamed Hamas for the ceasefire's collapse. Israeli officials have explained that Hamas refused to release ten more women captives. Israel says "This violated the terms of the agreement, which specified that Hamas would first release all women and children being held in Gaza in exchange for Israel agreeing to a truce for as long as nine days."

TRENDING: Even after prison stabbing, feds continue to railroad Chauvin

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Credit counseling service sees huge surge in calls during holiday shopping kickoff
Finance legend who predicted Lehman collapse says U.S. is in serious trouble
Here's how Biden's massive spending splurge is making housing unaffordable
The sobering reality of how alcohol wreaks havoc on your digestive system
96 percent of pharmacy technicians report drug shortages
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×