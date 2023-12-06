A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel releases photo of smiling senior Hamas leaders killed in terror tunnel

One of images showed senior figures of the Northern Gaza Brigade, the second largest in Hamas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:28pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service released several images Tuesday discovered in tunnels constructed by Hamas, including one showing five senior figures of the terror group who were killed during a strike.

The picture shows a group of Hamas leaders in a meeting while eating, according to a joint IDF and Shin Bet statement. The five led the Northern Gaza Brigade, the second largest in Hamas.

"With assistance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, IDF soldiers eliminated the brigade's commander, Ahmed Al-Ghandoor, the Deputy Brigade Commander, Wael Rajab, and other senior operatives, including: the commander of the brigade's support battalion, the head of the technical and operational support department, and the observation officer for the northern Gaza Strip," the statement said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







