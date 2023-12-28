Israel warns Hezbollah and Lebanon over border fighting

(BBC) – Israel will act to remove Hezbollah from the border with Lebanon if the militia group's attacks continue, an Israeli minister has warned.

Benny Gantz said the Israeli military would intervene if militants do not stop firing on northern Israel. Time for a diplomatic solution was running out, he added.

Meanwhile, the head of the Israel Defense Forces said troops were in "very high readiness" for more fighting in the north.

