After Jack Smith's SCOTUS setback, former federal prosecutor says Georgia case is Dems' best bet to jail Trump

A former federal prosecutor said Friday that the RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now Democrats’ best hope to convict former President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in another case.

The Supreme Court denied special counsel Jack Smith’s request to provide expedited review of an appeal of a district court ruling by United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan that rejected a motion by Trump’s attorneys to dismiss the charges. “The point is to keep President Trump off the campaign trail,” former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told “Jesse Watters Primetime” guest host Will Cain.

“This blow by the Supreme Court, seems to be followed by the next ruling against the Colorado Supreme Court, ought to be the death knell for these cases, but I suspect they will persist,” Hakes added.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot in that state’s 2024 presidential election in a 4-3 decision, citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

“I think their best hope now is going to be the case right here in my backyard where I’m sitting here in Fulton County, Atlanta,” Hakes told Cain. “It’ll be that RICO case, because they will count on the majority Democrats here in Fulton County to convict President Trump of RICO, whether or not those counts have any law behind them, whether or not there is any basis for it, whether there’s any evidence for it.”

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24 to be booked on 13 counts after a grand jury handed down indictments on Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell.

Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election and a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment on over 30 counts of fraud against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“As we see from the Colorado Supreme Court and all the Democrats dancing, as you said, they don’t care what the law is, they just want to get Trump,” Hakes said.

