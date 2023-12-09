Jan. 6 counsel claims Hunter Biden getting harsher treatment due to 'his last name'

Harold Hutchison

A former counsel for the House Select Jan. 6 Committee claimed Hunter Biden was “not getting a fair shake” Friday because he was President Joe Biden’s son.

Special counsel David Weiss secured a nine-count indictment of Hunter Biden for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019 Thursday. “These are serious charges and I don’t want to diminish that, but I think these charges should be placed in the broader context of the investigation,” Temidayo Aganga-Williams told MSNBC host Ana Cabrera.

“We are now five years into the Hunter Biden/DoJ dance that’s been happening, and I think it’s telling that when DoJ sought to resolve these charges, they were seeking probation, right?” Aganga-Williams continued. “They were seeking probation on misdemeanor tax charges and the gun-related charges for failing to disclose that he was an addict was going to be dealt with through a diversion program. That’s what DoJ thought was an equitable and just result.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge during a July 26 hearing after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed after United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the initial plea deal.

“Now that that deal fell through, DoJ sought to escalate in a dramatic way. This is after five years and even five months, I think, since the deal fell apart, so I think there are real questions about the delay with which DoJ has acted here,” Aganga-Williams said. “I think that point from Hunter Biden’s lawyer as to whether this would be happening if his last name wasn’t Biden is a real question. And I will say, as a former DoJ prosecutor, more and more it looks like that to me. It looks like someone who’s not getting a fair shake and is being treated more harshly because of their proximity to the president.”

The House Oversight Committee released bank records on Aug. 9 showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luhzkov until his death in 2019. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Monday Hunter Biden sent Joe Biden money from an account used to receive payments from China.

