Is Jesus at home in your heart?

At this time of year, we hear songs like "I'll Be Home for Christmas," " Home for the Holidays" and "Please Come Home for Christmas." But for some people, the idea of being home for Christmas doesn't always give them a warm feeling.

For me, home was, well, sort of a blank piece of paper. I never really had what you would call home. When I was growing up, I lived in houses, apartments and hotel rooms. I never had anything even resembling a home.

One very poignant memory of Christmas is still with me. My mother was passed out from drinking, and the house smelled of stale smoke and booze. As a 12-year-old, I sat there thinking, "It's got to get better than this."

And it did. I met Jesus, and things got a whole lot better when Christ came into my life. Then I met my wife, Cathe, and we built a home with our two sons. It wasn't a fancy home. In fact, we got our furniture from the Salvation Army. But it was a loving home, and it was the first time in my life that I understood what home meant.

When Jesus lived on this earth, he literally was homeless. He said, "Foxes have dens to live in, and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place even to lay his head" (Matthew 8:20 NLT).

TRENDING: Mr. Speaker, release the J6 video – all of it, NOW!

Yet in Heaven, Jesus had the greatest of homes, because he also said, "Don't let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me. There is more than enough room in my Father's home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am" (John 14:1–3 NLT).

Check out Greg Laurie's books and movies in the WND Superstore

Jesus was saying, in effect, "my house is your house." Jesus left his heavenly home so that we could have a home in Heaven. We tend to romanticize the story of Jesus's birth, especially at this time of year. But a barn filled with animals was a cold, damp and unsanitary place for a baby to be born. Yet that is exactly where Jesus came to us.

Jesus also left his home in Heaven to make a home in our hearts. C.S. Lewis put it this way: "The son of God became a man to enable men to become sons of God." (Of course, that includes women too.) Jesus was born so that we could be born again.

When we believe in Jesus, he takes residence in our hearts. He said, "All who love me will do what I say. My Father will love them, and we will come and make our home with each of them" (John 14:23 NLT).

The Bible tells us in John's gospel, "But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name" (1:12 NKJV).

When Jesus is at home in our hearts, we will be at home in the church. Writing to the Christians in Ephesus, the apostle Paul said, "I pray that from his glorious, unlimited resources he will empower you with inner strength through his Spirit. Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God's love and keep you strong" (3:16–17 NLT).

Now, that may seem like an odd thing to pray for people who are already Christians. But Paul essentially was saying, "My prayer for you as Christians is that Christ will settle down and be at home in your hearts – that he would be comfortable there."

I believe the closer we are to God, the closer we will be to God's people. On the other hand, the further we are from God, the further we will be from God's people.

In fact, a spiritual barometer in your life is whether you have a desire to be in fellowship with other Christians. Interestingly, the Bible links the words "home" and "church" many times. For example, David wrote, "I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" (Psalm 23:6 NKJV), or literally, "I have a home in the house of the Lord forever."

Not only is it a trend today for people to shop online, but it's also a trend for people to worship online. Now, I'm glad that churches, including ours, can make their worship services available in a way that people around the world can watch them.

But if you're able to attend church in person and stay home to watch it online instead, you're missing out on so much. Something supernatural, something super special takes place when God's people gather in person.

I think we especially see that when we're worshiping. There is something so wonderful about singing to the Lord in corporate worship. Our culture has nothing else like it.

The Bible says of the early church, "And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers" (Acts 2:42 NKJV). The early church feasted on God's Word daily. And when we come together as Christians and have a spiritual meal, we're doing something that a family does.

A family, especially a happy, healthy family, likes to spend time together. The word "fellowship" that the New Testament uses comes from the Greek word "koinonia." It's a hard word to define in English, because "koinonia" has a number of definitions, including "fellowship," "partnership" and "communion." It speaks of something supernatural that happens when God's people gather and speak of his name.

Jesus said, "For where two or three gather together as my followers, I am there among them" (Matthew 18:20 NLT). Now, does that imply that Christ is not with us wherever we are? The answer is no. He is with us no matter where we are, because God is omnipresent. But Jesus will manifest himself in a special way when his people are gathered for prayer and worship.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!