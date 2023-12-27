A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
John Fetterman drops F-bomb on James Carville over Biden

Says Democrat strategist 'hasn't been relevant since grunge was a thing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2023 at 12:47pm
John Fetterman (Video screenshot)

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman snapped back at Democratic strategist James Carville in a Politico interview for cautioning that President Joe Biden could lose the 2024 election.

Carville has raised concerns about Biden’s chances to secure a reelection victory in 2024 because of the president’s recent polling. Fetterman had an inflammatory response to Carville’s warnings, cursing him out and questioning his relevance in the interview, which was published Wednesday.

“There’s a whole lifetime in politics between now and next November as well. I’m not worried about that. And I’m very vocal about this, too, while there are Democrats that are being very critical about the president. … I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the fuck up,” Fetterman told Politico regarding Biden’s polling.

Is James Carville smart for elucidating Joe Biden's political weakness?

“My man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing,” Fettterman said. “And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that.”

Biden is currently behind former President Donald Trump in numerous polls on issues of competence and voter support in important swing states. Fetterman is not concerned about whether Biden is the lone Democrat who can defeat Trump in the 2024 election.

“I really am not worried about that because he is my guy,” Fetterman told Politico. “And he is going to be the Democrats’ guy, and I’m proud to campaign with him.”

Carville refuted the senator’s claims about his lack of relevance and said that other Democratic senators “apparently haven’t gotten the memo yet,” Politico reported.

“[Fetterman’s] colleague Sen. Casey asked me to host a fundraiser with him last week,” Carville told Politico. “Sen. Brown asked me to go to Cleveland to campaign with him.”

He also said he is happy that Fetterman is “feeling better” after his stroke.

Carville and Fetterman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

