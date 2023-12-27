John Fetterman drops F-bomb on James Carville over Biden

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman snapped back at Democratic strategist James Carville in a Politico interview for cautioning that President Joe Biden could lose the 2024 election.

Carville has raised concerns about Biden’s chances to secure a reelection victory in 2024 because of the president’s recent polling. Fetterman had an inflammatory response to Carville’s warnings, cursing him out and questioning his relevance in the interview, which was published Wednesday.

“There’s a whole lifetime in politics between now and next November as well. I’m not worried about that. And I’m very vocal about this, too, while there are Democrats that are being very critical about the president. … I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the fuck up,” Fetterman told Politico regarding Biden’s polling.

James Carville, who coined the phrase "it's the economy, stupid," has said that Joe Biden's recent poll numbers are "alarming" for his re-election campaign. Read my @DailyCaller NF story for his full remarks on the subject. https://t.co/z5UVFPw6I5 — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) September 8, 2023

“My man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing,” Fettterman said. “And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that.”

Biden is currently behind former President Donald Trump in numerous polls on issues of competence and voter support in important swing states. Fetterman is not concerned about whether Biden is the lone Democrat who can defeat Trump in the 2024 election.

“I really am not worried about that because he is my guy,” Fetterman told Politico. “And he is going to be the Democrats’ guy, and I’m proud to campaign with him.”

Carville refuted the senator’s claims about his lack of relevance and said that other Democratic senators “apparently haven’t gotten the memo yet,” Politico reported.

“[Fetterman’s] colleague Sen. Casey asked me to host a fundraiser with him last week,” Carville told Politico. “Sen. Brown asked me to go to Cleveland to campaign with him.”

He also said he is happy that Fetterman is “feeling better” after his stroke.

Carville and Fetterman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

