Judge in Michael Cohen's case asks why fake cases were submitted

Lawyer Michael Cohen, who once represented Donald Trump and was part of the administration of Trump's corporate empire, later was jailed for campaign-finance violations and fraud, as well as lying to congressional committees.

He's now out of prison and prosecutors in New York have schemed to use his testimony against Trump in their effort to find a conviction and keep Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

But Cohen's plan to rebuild his life has hit a bump. And it might affect his testimony.

It seems in filings in his own case, in which he's seeking an end to supervision for his own offenses, the judge found what apparently were AI-fabricated case citations.

TRENDING: Move over Joseph: Nativity at CHURCH has two Marys

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to a report published by RedState, "Cohen, the lawyer they're hoping to use against former President Donald Trump in the criminal case in Manhattan, was caught using AI for citations that he gave his attorney that were then used in a motion filed with a federal judge."

The report said Cohen explained it as a mistake, because he "didn't understand how to use Google Bard, which generated the false citations."

Cohen told the court "he had not kept up with 'emerging trends (and related risks) in legal technology and did not realize that Google Bard was a generative text service that, like ChatGPT, could show citations and descriptions that looked real but actually were not,'" the report said.

Did Michael Cohen use AI-fabricated case citations? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Further, he didn't expect the lawyer representing him, David M. Schwartz, to "drop the cases into his submission wholesale without even confirming that they existed."

The situation began because the judge said he couldn't find three of the cases cited, and ordered Schwartz to produce them, or explain how the fabrications were included in a court filing.

Schwartz told the judge he didn't check them because he thought they came from another lawyer working with Cohen.

"If I had believed that Mr. Cohen had found these cases, I would have researched them. It was my belief, however, that Mr. Cohen had sent me cases found by Ms. [Danya] Perry," Schwartz said.

Explained RedState, "Read that again. It's hilarious. He didn't check because he thought it was from Perry. But if he knew it was from Cohen, he would have checked. In other words, he wouldn't have trusted Cohen. Not exactly a helpful comment there, but now Schwartz is on the hook for all this mess."

The judge is requiring explanations by Jan. 3.

And, RedState noted, "The revelation could have serious implications for the Manhattan criminal case against Mr. Trump, in which Mr. Cohen is expected to serve as the star witness. The former president’s lawyers have long attacked Mr. Cohen as a serial fabulist; now, they will have a brand-new example."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!