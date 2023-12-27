A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ken Jennings caught 'off guard' when Mayim Bialik revealed her removal from 'Jeopardy!'

'I'm gonna miss her'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2023 at 9:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mayim Bialik of 'Jeopardy!' (Video screenshot)

Mayim Bialik of 'Jeopardy!' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Ken Jennings is breaking his silence about the departure of his former "Jeopardy!" co-host, Mayim Bialik.

Bialik, who took over shared hosting duties for the beloved game show with Jennings after longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020, announced earlier this month that she was leaving the show. Now, Jennings is sharing that the news took him by surprise.

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim, and I’m gonna miss her," he said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ken Jennings caught 'off guard' when Mayim Bialik revealed her removal from 'Jeopardy!'
News anchor fired for appearing with Starbucks cup amid boycotts over Israel
Neal McDonough champions Christianity in Hollywood while revolutionizing faith-based films
Largest invader caravan in over a year heading to open U.S. border
The top government abuses of 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×