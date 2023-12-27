Ken Jennings caught 'off guard' when Mayim Bialik revealed her removal from 'Jeopardy!'

(FOX NEWS) -- Ken Jennings is breaking his silence about the departure of his former "Jeopardy!" co-host, Mayim Bialik.

Bialik, who took over shared hosting duties for the beloved game show with Jennings after longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020, announced earlier this month that she was leaving the show. Now, Jennings is sharing that the news took him by surprise.

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim, and I’m gonna miss her," he said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

