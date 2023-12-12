Kevin Costner and Jewel owe new romance to Richard Branson: Report

(FOX NEWS) -- Kevin Costner and singer Jewel ignited romance rumors last week when they appeared together at a charity event in the Caribbean, and it appears they can thank Richard Branson for playing matchmaker.

The pair were photographed on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel.

According to sources in The Daily Mail, "Richard is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up. She has been a friend of Branson's for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin's since the 1990's."

Read the full story ›