A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kevin Costner and Jewel owe new romance to Richard Branson: Report

'Yellowstone' star and 'Hands' singer seen together engaged in some PDA

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2023 at 9:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jewel (Video screenshot)

Jewel (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Kevin Costner and singer Jewel ignited romance rumors last week when they appeared together at a charity event in the Caribbean, and it appears they can thank Richard Branson for playing matchmaker.

The pair were photographed on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel.

According to sources in The Daily Mail, "Richard is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up. She has been a friend of Branson's for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin's since the 1990's."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kevin Costner and Jewel owe new romance to Richard Branson: Report
Ford cuts planned 2024 production of electric F-150 Lightning in half
Joe Biden's sister-in-law now central figure in foreign cash deals
Dow rises 150 to clinch 3rd straight winning day as stocks' December hot streak resumes
Jack Smith asks Supremes to consider Trump's immunity claim in 2020 race
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×