Key abortion promoter in Biden administration quitting job

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who oversees the Department of Justice’s effort to sue states with conservative abortion restrictions, will resign from the Biden administration, according to an announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.

Gupta, who previously served in the Obama administration as the Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and as CEO of the “Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights,” a coalition of left-wing activist groups, was the head of the department’s Reproductive Rights Taskforce, which was established after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade to defend abortion rights by monitoring state laws against the procedure. On Thursday, Garland released a statement notifying the public of Gupta’s intent to resign from her position in February, while praising her for her work.

TRENDING: Dem pols hate Jews as much as they hate those who look like me

“Vanita stood up and has led the Department’s Reproductive Rights Taskforce to defend the reproductive freedoms that are protected by federal law,” wrote Garland. “She has facilitated the Department’s efforts to advance a criminal justice system that keeps people safe and reflects our values.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Under Gupta’s leadership, the department has worked to defend against conservative litigation that seeks to roll back restrictions on abortion, most recently in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, where a district court in Texas originally enjoined authorization for the contraceptive drug “mifepristone,” which is used to induce a chemical abortion in the early weeks of pregnancy. That case was granted certiorari by the Supreme Court on Wednesday following a petitionfrom the department, among others, with Gupta releasing a statement that “[w]e are glad that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this important case…[t]he Justice Department will not cease its efforts to defend the FDA’s authorities and expertise in this area.”

As Associate Attorney General, Gupta was the third-highest-ranked officer of the United States in the Department of Justice, behind Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Her portfolio included oversight of the department’s anti-trust, environmental and natural resources, tax and civil divisions.

Is the Biden administration starting to crack? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“There are many agencies in our federal government – but only one which bears the name of a value. By virtue of that name, that value of justice, we know the Department carries a unique charge and North Star,” Gupta wrote in a tweet on Jan. 8, 2021, prior to her taking office. Gupta was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in 2021, by a vote of 51-49 — with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voting in favor — in a 50-50 Senate.

“Unlike previous nominees that have received bipartisan support, there is not a single person on this side of the aisle that believes that Ms. Gupta is fit to serve as the third-in-command at the Department of Justice,” said Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas while her nomination was being originally considered.

The role of Associate Attorney General has never had a permanent appointee serve longer than three years and has mostly been held by acting officials. Gupta’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!