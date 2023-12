(FOX NEWS) -- Kristin Cavallari has a new take on dating – and not everyone's getting on board.

On a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Cavallari shared that it "doesn’t f---ing matter" how long a woman waits to sleep with a man while dating them.

A podcast listener asked Cavallari, "How many dates until you sleep with a guy?"

Read the full story ›