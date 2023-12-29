Lahaina 'temporary' school will cost $53.7 million

(AMERICAN THINKER) – When King Kamehameha III Elementary School burned to the ground on August 8 in Lahaina, Hawaii, 650 children were registered there, according to Governor Josh Green. They were not in school that day because there was no electricity. The children were home alone or with grandparents. The fast-moving fire destroyed 2,200 residences in the surrounding area and 500 businesses.

The contract for the temporary school plan, which was awarded in November by the Army Corps of Engineers, estimates the project to be finished in 95 days. The cost is almost $54 million. It includes modular buildings, a basketball court and “buildings for administration and learning resources,” according to the Maui News, with the money coming from FEMA.

About two hundred students from the destroyed school are currently sharing space at Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary School and will transfer to the Taj Mahal of temporary schools in early 2024. So where are the other 450? Of the dead who were identified after the fire, there are obituaries for only three children.

