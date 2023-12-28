Lauren Boebert announces she'll run in different district in 2024

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday evening she’d be running for the state’s 4th Congressional District instead of the 3rd, where she would’ve faced a tough reelection bid in 2024.

The congresswoman would’ve had to face Republican attorney Jeffrey Hurd in the primary and Democrat Adam Frisch in the general, who nearly ousted Boebert by 546 votes in 2022. Boebert will instead run for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who recently decided he would retire at the end of his term, the congresswoman announced in a Facebook video.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right move for Colorado for us,” said Boebert. “2024 is going to be tough, we cannot lose the third, and Colorado’s fourth district is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles. We have to protect our majority in the House, win the Senate and win the presidency.”

Boebert accused “Hollywood elites and progressive money groups” of trying to “buy” her current district, as Frisch has brought in a massive amount of campaign cash this year. Frisch brought in a total of $7.8 million this year and has $4.3 million cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Additionally, Hurd has reported just under a half million dollars since his August campaign launch, and has $355,900 in hard dollars.

Though polling for that race has been scant, the most recent survey found Frisch beating Boebert by 2 points, and another from the spring indicated the two were tied, according to FiveThirtyEight’s survey compilation.

Boebert said she will be moving to the 4th Congressional District, which is on the opposite side of the state as her current post. Buck’s district is predominantly Republican, so Boebert would have a less-challenging time winning the seat.

The Cook Political Report characterizes the 4th Congressional District as “Solid Republican,” whereas Boebert’s seat is currently in the “Toss Up” category.

“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family. I’ve never been in politics before and I’ve never been through a divorce something I never intended to go through. I’ve made my own personal mistakes and I’ve owned up and apologized for them,” said Boebert. “It’s tested my faith, my strength and my abilities both as a mom and a congresswoman. It’s been humbling and challenging, but it’s also given me perspective and helped me grow.”

The congresswoman filed for divorce from her husband of two decades in mid-May, and had a tumultuous relationship with a Democrat who owns a LGBT-friendly bar. The couple was seen engaging in intimate behavior at a local theatre seeing the musical “Beetlejuice,” and they were subsequently kicked out for vaping and being loud.

