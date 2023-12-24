Lawmaker urges: Declare WHO a terrorist organization

One lawmaker says it's time that the World Health Organization be declared a terrorist organization.

The WHO is, in fact, an international body that is suspected of helping China hide the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, besides trying to take control of people around the globe with its rules and regulations regarding the virus that came out of a lab in Wuhan, China.

Now there's pending a plan that, if world nations agree, would give WHO essentially absolute control of the world's peoples in such pandemics.

It is in a report on PJMedia that Mislav Kolakušić, a member of the European Union parliament from Croatia, was reported to have made the suggestion.



The report said he "offered prescription" for dispensing with the WHO.

The discussion going on was over that very "pandemic treaties" idea that suggests the world population "surrender national sovereignty" to give WHO power.

Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić: "[The WHO] should be declared a terrorist organisation... [It] is more dangerous for humanity than the WEF." "It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombian drug cartel [than to sign an agreement with the… pic.twitter.com/7LLv4cBqwC — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 12, 2023

He charged, "The World Health Organization wants all countries to sign an agreement on handing over the authority on declaring a pandemic … It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombia drug cartel [than to submit to the WHO]," he said.

He said during the COVID events, the WHO lied, and charged, "It should be declared a terroristic organization."

The PJMedia report charged that the population cannot hear such messaging from American politicians because their parties are "compromised to hell by pharmaceutical campaign cash."

The report the Democrats already are "gone," and said about Republicans, "What nationally elected Republicans won’t touch, because it would be career suicide and they would no longer be invited to the fancy Georgetown cocktail parties, is the pharmaceutical overlords who bankroll and profit off of all of this Cultural Revolution nonsense, which they then further leverage to consolidate their control over the political process."

