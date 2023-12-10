At least 3 dead after tornado touches down in Tennessee

(CBS NEWS) – At least three people were killed when a powerful tornado struck northern Tennessee Saturday, officials said, amid a line of severe storms which raked the area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a child was among the three people killed. At least 23 others received treatment at local hospitals. The sheriff's office noted it was "still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster."

"We've been hit very hard by a tornado here in Clarksville and Montgomery County," Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a video posted to social media Saturday evening.

