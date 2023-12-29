A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Leftist politicians in European nation says migrants are 'entitled' to mass-loot grocery stores

Manager who complained denounced as racist

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2023 at 5:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(MODERNITY) – A shop owner in Germany was denounced as a racist for complaining about migrants mass looting his store, while a left-wing politician sided with the criminals, saying they were “entitled” to steal.

Grocery store manager Gatzke told Bild that the thieves who steal huge bags full of items are usually migrants, with around a third of them being Tunisian.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

During one incident at the Edeka supermarket in Regensburg, a man stole €140 euros worth of goods, while the manager has also tried to stop thieves stealing groceries worth €300 euros.

TRENDING: John Fetterman drops F-bomb on James Carville over Biden

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nigerian Christmas massacre death toll hits 195
Leftist politicians in European nation says migrants are 'entitled' to mass-loot grocery stores
Honduran nationals accused of running fentanyl trafficking rings in major U.S. cities
This western nation is luring in 'refugee' men using 14-year-old schoolgirls
Record global gasoline consumption defies IEA forecast
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×