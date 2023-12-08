Leftists' system of lies is beginning to unravel

Political leftists have always believed they should run things. Not just some things. Every thing. That way the world could become as bleeped up as it is today!

Notice the parallels between Marxism and environmentalism. The Marxists spoke of making life better for the great, unwashed masses, the proletariat. Environmentalists speak of saving the Earth. Saving it, I guess, from all of the people God put on it to administer it (see Genesis).

Both these great "causes" require that leftists consolidate all power among themselves and force their plans and actions upon the rest of us. Marxism has come and gone, but environmentalism, under the code name global warming, lives on, until it is fully exposed. Then it will morph into something else; it will be dire, require emergency responses, extraordinary amounts of money over which there is no spending accountability, and in the end it will benefit only the leftists who concocted the spending schemes, with the bills all being paid for by the rest of us who disagreed. Ah, yes! Forget the Republic and rule of law our Founders gave us. Our (leftist) democracy is forever!

When the money and power have all been transferred into the left's hands, spent (or distributed among their cronies), the problem will still exist, except it will be even more dire because it wasn't fixed within the left's appointed time frame.

Both the proletariat and the environment have no voice, except the muffled sounds the left permits them, hand over mouth, until all the money has been distributed into leftist pockets. Then taxes must be raised, schools and children assaulted with leftist fantasies concocted to inspire gloom and doom, and the cycle repeats while the leaders concoct the next great scam, er scheme – for which the left will be the only spokesperson, because the media are bought and paid for, and … well, that's who and what the media are, for as far back as any of them can remember.

No self-respecting problem or disaster would ever choose leftists as its spokespersons. Their non-solutions benefit only their cronies through fraud, abuse and incompetence. The leftists always seem to be well-compensated for their concern. They always seem to have a backup disaster waiting in the wings, just in case the primary disaster isn't disastrous enough.

The only real disaster we face today is the continued existence of leftism polluting the bodies and minds of the upcoming generations. Fortunately, God has heard the prayers of his people trapped in this system of lies and is beginning to unravel the leftist "Death to America" crowd. There will be no Death to America now. Prepare to say goodbye to leftists in government, education, religion, entertainment and the rest of the seven mountains of influence!

Will they go quietly? No. Will they go anyway? Yes. God has extraordinary tools to deal with the problems at hand. That's because God is supernatural. He specializes in doing the impossible. Watch and see the salvation of our God, which He will work on our behalf. This means you, too, churches.

