Legal expert: Colorado judges set standard for 'tit-for-tat disqualifications'

Democrats and other extremists across America have been trying for months already to get President Donald Trump removed from the 2024 presidential ballot – primary ballots right now and then the general election ballot.

They claim that he's an "insurrectionist" and being guilty of "insurrection" he's ineligible for office. Of course, their arguments lack foundation since he's never been charged with such a crime, and in the House, where Democrats made that claim during an unsuccessful impeach-and-remove scheme, he was acquitted.

Nevertheless, four far-left judges in Colorado this week gave them their wish, ruling in a decision that is being appealed that Trump's name should be struck from Colorado's ballot.

That now actually has opened a "tit-for-tat" season of disqualifications, where each party apparently will be trying to have opponents disqualified. Already, Republicans in three states have contended that Joe Biden is an "insurrectionist" for his radical decision to throw America's southern border wide open and welcome millions of illegal aliens, and as he's guilty of "insurrection," he's disqualified from the 2024 ballot.

TRENDING: Majority of Americans trust internet, AI more than their doctor's opinions

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jonathan Turley, a law professor as George Washington University who not only has testified as an expert before Congress, but represented members in court, said the Colorado judges did just that, by releasing an opinion "that lacks any limiting principles. It places the nation on a slippery slope where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications. According to the Colorado Supreme Court, those decisions do not need to be based on the specific comments made by figures like Trump. Instead, it ruled, courts can now include any statements made before or after a speech to establish a 'true threat.'"

He wrote in a website column that the Colorado judges, all Democrats, made "history in the most chilling way possible."

He said they simply made "new law to block Trump from running."

Is Colorado setting the standard for 'tit-for-tat disqualifications'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Turley noted January 6, 2021, was many things — "and all of them bad."

Mainly, it was a "protest that became a riot, not a rebellion."

He said the Colorado judges simply eliminated "all of the fail-safes to extend the meaning" of the 14th Amendment "to block Trump."

"The result is an opinion that lacks any limiting principles," he warned.

"The Colorado Supreme Court has handed down the most anti-democratic opinion in decades. What is particularly galling is that these four justices stripped away the right of millions of voters to choose their preferred candidate in the name of democracy. It is like burning down a house in the name of fire safety," he explained.

"The only good news is that this flawed theory can now be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court where it is likely to be put to rest conclusively."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!