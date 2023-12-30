Legal expert predicts Maine's secretary of state 'will lose' court battle to keep Trump off ballot

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg and former United States Attorney Brett Tolman predicted Friday that Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows of Maine will lose a court battle to throw former President Donald Trump off the ballot.

Bellows ruled Trump was ineligible to be on Maine’s ballot Thursday, citing the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” clause and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building. “The Supreme Court is going to have to decide this issue,” Wisenberg told “The Story” guest host Rich Edson, adding, “I think they’ll decide the issue against Maine and against Colorado.”

TRENDING: GOP senator pushes 'green energy' – who's buttering his bread?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

WATCH:



Republican political figures blasted Bellows for barring Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot on Thursday.

“Let’s cut to the chase on this, you have a secretary of state that should be determining only three things: Whether or not a candidate is a natural-born citizen, lived in the United States for 14 years and whether or not that individual is 35 years of age,” Tolman said. “That’s the criteria to run for president. She’s not endowed with power to review whether or not a non-conviction of a non-charged insurrection is justification for her to unilaterally use her power.”

Will Maine succeed in keeping Trump off the ballot? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 29% (2 Votes) 71% (5 Votes)

“The reality is, she will lose in the courts in Maine, but the Supreme Court is going to decide this and will decide it quickly in favor of Trump, I believe,” Tolman continued.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 election in a 4-3 decision on Dec. 19. The Colorado Republican Party appealed the state’s Supreme Court decision on Wednesday.

“Do the liberals in Congress really want a pro-Trump state official in Alabama or Mississippi determining whether or not Joe Biden is going to be on the ballot?” Wisenberg asked.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!