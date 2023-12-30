Legal scholar Jonathan Turley becomes latest 'swatting' victim

(NEW YORK POST) – Legal scholar Johnathan Turley has become the latest victim of “swatting” as a 911 call was made falsely reporting someone was shot at his Virginia home.

“Yes, I was swatted this evening. It is regrettably a manifestation of our age of rage,” the George Washington University law professor said in a statement on Friday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“However, we are grateful to the Fairfax police officers who were highly professional and supportive in responding to this harassment,” said Turley, who regularly writes op-eds for The Post.

TRENDING: Barry O is Harvard's real plagiarist-in-chief

Read the full story ›