U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Legal scholar Jonathan Turley becomes latest 'swatting' victim

False report filed of shooting at his home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 4:38pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Legal scholar Johnathan Turley has become the latest victim of “swatting” as a 911 call was made falsely reporting someone was shot at his Virginia home.

“Yes, I was swatted this evening. It is regrettably a manifestation of our age of rage,” the George Washington University law professor said in a statement on Friday.

“However, we are grateful to the Fairfax police officers who were highly professional and supportive in responding to this harassment,” said Turley, who regularly writes op-eds for The Post.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







