Legendary Hollywood producer Norman Lear dead at 101

Norman Lear, known for producing classic shows such as "All in the Family" and "One Day at a Time," has died.

Lear, who was 101 years old, died of natural causes on Tuesday. He was surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement posted to the TV producer's website.

"Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," Lear’s family statement read. "Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts."

