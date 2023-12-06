A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Legendary Hollywood producer Norman Lear dead at 101

Known for classics such as 'All in the Family' and 'The Princess Bride'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:59pm
Rob Reiner as 'Meathead' and Carroll O'Connor as 'Archie Bunker' in TV's 'All in the Family.'

(FOX NEWS) -- Norman Lear, known for producing classic shows such as "All in the Family" and "One Day at a Time," has died.

Lear, who was 101 years old, died of natural causes on Tuesday. He was surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement posted to the TV producer's website.

"Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," Lear’s family statement read. "Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts."

Read the full story ›

