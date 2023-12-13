LISTED! Top 17 times Biden lied, or plagiarized, or exaggerated

Heading into the 2024 presidential race, Joe Biden is boasting that the nation's economy is growing, even as consumers continue to feel the sting of Bidenomics' massive inflation.

He's also campaigning mainly on the negative message about what he thinks Donald Trump would do in a second term.

Now comes a new list compiled by the Washington Examiner citing 17 times that Biden lied, plagiarized, or exaggerated.

Commentator Paul Bedard explained plagiarism is back in the news "as embattled Harvard University President Claudine Gay grapples with two cases that were shrugged off by the school’s presidential search committee."



Illicit copying of others' work often is a firing offense in academia, and in political life.

And he suggested, "Maybe the best example of getting away with plagiarism is sitting in the Oval Office."

He wrote: "Below is a list of Biden’s biggest 17 lies, plagiarism, and exaggerations with hat tips to those who have documented each from the Washington Examiner, Des Moines Register, New York Times, Washington Post, Slate, New York Post, the Trump campaign, and others cited."

Under the heading plagiarism, Bedard listed:

"Going all the way back to 1965, when he was a Syracuse University College of Law student, Biden lifted five pages of a law review for a legal report. 'I was wrong, but I was not malevolent in any way,' he said when caught." "In 1987, he was forced out of the presidential race when he was caught stealing lines of British politician Neil Kinnock’s speeches. Maybe worse, he also mimicked some of Kinnock’s mannerisms in a style a reporter at the time called 'creepy.' Political author Richard Ben Cramer said Biden knew what he was doing and even had a video of Kinnock to study." "Also during that presidential run, he stole lines from Robert F. Kennedy, according to a New York Times review. During his presidential run in 1968, RFK said, 'It measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile. and it can tell us everything about America except why we are proud that we are Americans.' Nearly 20 years later, Biden said, 'That bottom line can tell us everything about our lives, except that which makes life worthwhile. And it can tell us everything about America, except that which makes us proud to be Americans.'" "That year, he also borrowed from President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address when he fashioned a line off JFK’s famous phrase 'Each generation of Americans has been summoned to give testimony to its national loyalty.' According to the New York Times's Maureen Dowd, Biden said, 'Each generation of Americans has been summoned.'"

He also cited Biden's decision to "pull" a phrase from then-Sen Hubert Humphrey in 1987. Humphrey said, "The ultimate moral test of any government is the manner in which it treats three groups of its citizens: first, those who are in the dawn of life, our children; second, those who are in the shadows of life, our sick, our needy, our handicapped, and those, third, in the twilight of life, our elderly." Biden's version? "A nation noble enough to treat those at the dawn of life with love, those at the dusk of life with care and those who live in the shadow of life with compassion."

Also, the New York Post reported, in 2000, Biden was caught pulling lines from a federal judge’s opinion for an article in the Harvard Journal on Legislation about his Violence Against Women Act.

And during the 2020 campaign, Biden pulled policy platforms and wording from several groups, including a word-for-word proposal from the XQ Institute, the Washington Post confirmed.

More: "He also used whole sections of Bernie Sanders campaign plans in their joint unity task force paper, said the 2020 Trump campaign," Bedard reported, And, "For his 2020 'Build Back Better' theme, Biden adopted the slogan from former President Bill Clinton’s 'Building Back Better.'"

Biden's "tall tales," as assembled by Bedard, include: "

He said in 2008, a helicopter he was riding in was “forced down” near Osama bin Laden’s lair in Afghanistan. Actually, it was just waiting out a sandstorm, wrote former Washington Examiner reporter Alana Goodman, now with the Washington Free Beacon. He has falsely claimed to be a coal miner and from a family of coal miners, a claim pulled from Kinnock, according to Slate. In 2007, he said he was “shot at” while in Iraq. The truth is that he was in the green zone when a mortar landed several hundred yards away, reported the Hill. Biden said in 1993 that he called Slobodan Milosevic a “damn war criminal” to his face during the siege of Sarajevo. Three out of four aides in the meeting wouldn’t corroborate. Biden has said he was a civil rights leader, participating in sit-ins. Never happened. Biden said he criticized former President George W. Bush in several long meetings. A Bush aide said he couldn’t remember Biden in any meetings and added that the former president “would never sit through two hours of Joe Biden." The president recently retold how his Delaware house caught fire, almost killing his wife, dog, and cat and melting his Corvette. Fox and the Associated Press reported that it was just a small kitchen fire. And then there is his million miles flown story told to Amtrak conductor Angelo Negri. Biden claims that Negri congratulated him during a train trip to visit his dying mother. CNN tore that story apart, writing, “Biden’s story is false in two ways. First, he could not possibly have had this exchange with Negri: He did not reach the million-miles-flown mark as vice president until September 2015, according to his own past comments, but Negri had died more than a year earlier, in May 2014. Second, Biden’s mother was not dying at the time he reached the million-miles-flown mark. In fact, she had died more than five years prior.”

