Are we living in the end times?

It's rough out there!

It was a big switch – going from President Donald Trump to the sham election of Joe Biden. Who would have thought Biden would attract some 81,000,000 "votes" – by far the highest total in American history after Trump's total vote count in 2020 of 74,223,369 votes? It was a steal. And the Democrats have proven that by how they governed afterward.

Jan. 6 also reflected the contemporaneous disappointment. That was no "insurrection" – it was a police riot. And some 2,000 or so Americans have been locked up on mainly trespassing charges ever since. Others have committed suicide rather than accept their fate.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Then the Biden gang declared Trump unfit for a comeback and threaten to jail him for 700 years if he stages one.

TRENDING: 'Fraudulent': Dershowitz reveals how Claudine Gay ascended to Harvard's presidency

We ask continually, how did this happen in America – the land of the free and home of the brave?

This nation is falling apart fast.

"America is in rough shape – and there's no other way to put it, and Joe Biden is the one person you can blame," Fox's Sean Hannity said Monday night. "Our soldiers are under attack, and he does nothing to respond. Cargo ships are under attack by terrorists, and he just looks away. The southern border has been an unmitigated disaster for three years, and he pretends all is fine. The economy has been in an inflationary nightmare, and he says, 'It's never been better.' And Biden has now been credibly accused of public corruption." Biden is facing impeachment charges. But you all know he's corrupt. Seventy percent of the American people believe he's guilty.

It's not just America Biden has ruined. He gleefully got into a war with Russia via Ukraine that's further bankrupting America. Israel has been brutally attacked by Hamas in a war that will continue for some time. They killed men, women and children – raping women, burning babies, taking hostages and causing the worst genocide against Jews since the Nazi Holocaust. Yet, still, there are protests all over the world – against Israel!

It's understandable that people the world over are asking whether these developments – and other threats and moral outrages taking place – mean the world is falling apart. Books are being published and promoted on television asking whether we are living in the end times. It's a good and relevant question. The Bible suggests the world will go insane in the future – before Jesus returns. It seems we have reached that point. Christian author Hal Lindsey, who wrote the bestselling book of the 1970s, "The Late Great Planet Earth," is going on the attack against rampant anti-Semitism, comparing what's happening to Jewish people worldwide as something "as evil as the seven deadly sins."

"People are using Israel's war with Hamas as an excuse to hate Jews," he declared in a column excerpted in WND. "The world finds excuses to hate Jews. People across the globe are blaming individual Jews for Israel's war on Hamas.

"Even Jews who do not support the invasion of Gaza are being blamed for it. On U.S. college campuses, Jewish students are threatened, harassed, and no longer feel safe. Hate crime against Muslims is on the rise, but it's even worse for Jews. The Bible says that this tendency toward Jew-hatred would get worse in the end times. And we're seeing it right now."

I've never seen this world so upside down as it is right now. But why? What does God say about Israel – the story of Israel, the greatest story ever told?

"And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed" (Genesis 12:3).

That's right.

There is a great command given long before the Law of God was given to the nation of Israel at Mount Sinai. It is part and parcel of the everlasting covenant of God as first spoken to Abraham some 4,000 years ago. It is repeated to Isaac and to Israel and throughout the Scriptures in various forms. It's one of the most important truths of the Bible – in the New Testament and Old. God also calls Israel "the apple of His eye." Christians are supposed to emulate Israel, to imitate them, to be loved by Him.

They our brothers and sisters – those of us who are saved. This is what separates us from gentiles in all our commandments. This includes the fourth commandment – "thou shalt keep the Sabbath Day holy!" How many of us keep the whole day holy, "set apart"? How many keep the original day holy? The Sabbath Day was never changed from Saturday. It's still observed in Israel as we saw Oct. 7.

There's still time though. All the prophecies are far from fulfilled. I'd say the Lord is giving us another 50 years on earth if we're fortunate. And don't think the church is going to be treated more favorably than Israel – His delight! "Blessed be the Lord thy God, which delighted in thee, to set thee on the throne of Israel: because the Lord loved Israel for ever, therefore made he thee king, to do judgment and justice." (1 Kings 10:9)

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!