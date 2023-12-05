Loud fart erupts: Kerry's climate speech has audible call to cut personal gas

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

In an ironic twist at the Climate Change Conference in Dubai, John Kerry, the Biden regime’s climate envoy, may have inadvertently highlighted the need for personal methane reduction in a manner most unexpected.

There’s a saying that “actions speak louder than words,” and Kerry, an ardent proponent of reducing emissions, might have taken this quite literally.

It seems John Kerry should cut down on his greenhouse gases 🤣😂🤣 A loud fart sound can be heard as John Kerry is lecturing about the #ClimateScam. You be the judge, did Kerry fart? pic.twitter.com/cjFpMRI4lA — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) December 5, 2023

TRENDING: Another U.S. state sees outbreak of mystery illness in children

A loud fart sound can be heard as the former secretary of state was lecturing about the climate scam, the New York Post reported.

“I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…” Kerry asserted, just before the crude sound of passing gas echoed over the microphone. The crowd, seemingly oblivious to the interruption, broke into applause.

CNN’s Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, sitting to Kerry’s right, was caught off-guard. She quickly turned her head aside and subtly covered her mouth – perhaps in anticipation of any olfactory assault.

Do you think John Kerry floated an air biscuit in this case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (13 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, maintained his composure, nodding and shifting his gaze as if deeply contemplating Kerry’s words.

Unfazed, Kerry continued, “And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same.”

John Kerry is a walking climate crisis.

Kerry farts at 0:34 seconds into this clip

BREAKING: Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry just called for the elimination of every single coal plant on earth (COP28) 36% of all global electricity is powered by coal. 20% of U.S. energy is coal. pic.twitter.com/lBSGR9AmFk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!