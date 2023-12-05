A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Loud fart erupts: Kerry's climate speech has audible call to cut personal gas

'You be the judge'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2023 at 12:42pm
CNN's Becky Anderson, left, covers her face after an audible sound while John Kerry talks about climate change in Dubai, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

In an ironic twist at the Climate Change Conference in Dubai, John Kerry, the Biden regime’s climate envoy, may have inadvertently highlighted the need for personal methane reduction in a manner most unexpected.

There’s a saying that “actions speak louder than words,” and Kerry, an ardent proponent of reducing emissions, might have taken this quite literally.

A loud fart sound can be heard as the former secretary of state was lecturing about the climate scam, the New York Post reported.

“I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…” Kerry asserted, just before the crude sound of passing gas echoed over the microphone. The crowd, seemingly oblivious to the interruption, broke into applause.

CNN’s Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, sitting to Kerry’s right, was caught off-guard. She quickly turned her head aside and subtly covered her mouth – perhaps in anticipation of any olfactory assault.

Do you think John Kerry floated an air biscuit in this case?

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, maintained his composure, nodding and shifting his gaze as if deeply contemplating Kerry’s words.

Unfazed, Kerry continued, “And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same.”

John Kerry is a walking climate crisis.

Kerry farts at 0:34 seconds into this clip

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







