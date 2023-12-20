A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions HealthTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Madonna experienced a medically induced coma for 48 hours during hospitalization

Singer's Kabbalah teacher was by her side throughout episode

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Madonna (Video screenshot)

Madonna (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Madonna revealed she was put into a medically induced coma while hospitalized over the summer.

Madonna, 65, shared details of her medical mystery with the crowd during her Barclays Center stop of "The Celebration Tour."

"I was in an induced coma for 48 hours," Madonna said to the crowd in a video captured by a fan. The musician revealed that her Kabbalah teacher was the one by her side throughout the coma. "The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Madonna experienced a medically induced coma for 48 hours during hospitalization
State Supreme Court: Trump cannot appear on 2024 ballot
WATCH: Nearly 60 arrested for pro-Gaza protest in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
U.S. city bans gasoline-powered leaf blowers in unanimous vote
Dow jumps more than 200 points for 9th winning day, S&P 500 nears record
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×