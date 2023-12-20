Madonna experienced a medically induced coma for 48 hours during hospitalization

(FOX NEWS) -- Madonna revealed she was put into a medically induced coma while hospitalized over the summer.

Madonna, 65, shared details of her medical mystery with the crowd during her Barclays Center stop of "The Celebration Tour."

"I was in an induced coma for 48 hours," Madonna said to the crowd in a video captured by a fan. The musician revealed that her Kabbalah teacher was the one by her side throughout the coma. "The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'

