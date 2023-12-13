Major city's police force may have to ask for pronouns, sex identity

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A major Texas police department is reportedly considering a proposal that would alter the way police interact with individuals who identify as LGBTQ, KOMO News reported Tuesday.

The proposal would require officers in El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to ask for and use an individual’s preferred name, gender identity and pronouns during all interactions, according to the outlet. The El Paso City Council met on Tuesday to consider the proposal and decided to postpone it until January.

El Paso has been heavily affected by the southern border crisis and declared a state of emergency following the lifting of Title 42, a migrant expulsion order from the Trump administration.

Two officers would be required to be present when interacting with “gender-diverse individuals,” and the person would be allowed to “express a preference of officer gender for searches,” according to KOMO. Officers would be prohibited from removing “appearance-related items.”

Police should also transport and house LGBTQ persons in their custody alone, according to KOMO. Officers who transport LGBTQ persons are responsible for informing others of their status as an LGBTQ person.

EPPD’s primary legal office would also be tasked with devising quarterly reports on “biased-based policing allegations,” under the new proposal, KOMO reported. The reports would be made available to the public.

EPPD and El Paso’s city council did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

