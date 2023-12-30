A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major scandal rocks Italian Catholic Church

Bishops accused of funding illegal immigration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 11:50am
"Refugees" arriving in Italy

(NEWSRAEL) – A significant scandal has recently emerged within the Italian Catholic Church, implicating high-ranking church officials, including cardinals and archbishops, in a scheme of organizing and financing illegal migration from Africa to Europe.

Investigations led by the prosecutor’s office in Ragusa, Sicily, have uncovered troubling connections between several Italian dioceses and the George Soros-tied NGO “SOS Mediterranea,” accused of aiding and abetting human trafficking under the guise of refugee aid.

The investigations have revealed that these dioceses channeled at least €2 million into operations alleged to support illegal migration. Notably, some funds reportedly ended up in the personal accounts of pro-immigration activists. Key figures implicated include Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Archbishop Corrado Lorefice of Palermo, Archbishop Domenico Battaglia of Naples, Archbishop Erio Castellucci of Modena, and Archbishop Giovanni Ricchiuti of Altamury. Additionally, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg is also on the donor list, having contributed €25,000 to these questionable activities.

Read the full story ›

