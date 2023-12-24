Man accused of murder for handing out suicide kits

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Amanda Vicinanzo

Live Action News

Kenneth Law, a Canadian man linked to the distribution of over 1,200 suicide kits across 40 countries — including a dozen cases targeting young people in Ontario, Canada — now faces grave legal charges. He is accused of 14 counts of second-degree murder, in addition to the 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide he was already facing. If proven guilty, Law could potentially be recorded as one of the most prolific mass murderers in Canadian history.

A 58-year-old former chef, dubbed the “Canadian poison seller” by many, Law was arrested in May in a joint operation involving 11 police agencies across Ontario after the Times of London broke the story. Several countries followed suit with investigations of their own.

“It’s clearly significant … to be laying this many [charges] and that’s not taken lightly by the investigative team,” Inspector Simon James of the police force in York, a northern district of Toronto, told a televised press conference.

Law’s online scheme involved preying on vulnerable people through websites selling gas masks and sodium nitrate — a food additive that is deadly at certain levels. His suicide kits included instructions on how to use these items to ensure death. He has been very vocal about the scheme, claiming he is doing “God’s work.” However, Live Action News previously reported that Law has admitted that financial gain during the pandemic was his motive.

However, the sentiments expressed by the parents of the victims notably differ. Stephen Mitchell Sr., father of Stephen Mitchell Jr., expressed satisfaction with the charges, stating, “I can say that I am pleased with the developments today as, in my opinion, they better reflect the nature of the crime that was committed towards my son.”

The precise death toll resulting from these kits remains unclear. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp cited official records, indicating Law might be linked to 117 deaths worldwide, including those in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, with 88 confirmed deaths in the UK.

Law’s court appearance on December 19th thrusts a glaring spotlight on the ethical implications of assisted suicide and whether it should ever be a legal choice—whether physician-assisted or at the hands of someone like Law. Ultimately, this case’s impact may prompt a critical reevaluation, compelling people to question the morality of assisted suicide in all instances and foster a societal shift towards valuing and safeguarding every life.

