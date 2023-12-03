Man arrested for alleged leak of vaccination data

(BNN) – In a significant development, a 56-year-old man in New Zealand has been taken into custody for purportedly leaking substantial amounts of Te Whatu Ora vaccination data on a foreign website. The man, devoid of any clinical expertise, stands accused of attempting to propagate misinformation concerning vaccines. He now faces charges of dishonest computer system access and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court.

The data leak seems to be anonymized, with no evidence to suggest the compromise of personal information. Te Whatu Ora, New Zealand’s public health agency, got wind of the breach through an email sent by the individual in question. The agency has swung into action, implementing a variety of measures including filing a police complaint, initiating an employment investigation, and securing an Employment Relations Authority injunction to deter further publication.

The accused, who had been granted data access for professional purposes, has been effectively locked out of the system. Margie Apa, the Chief Executive of Te Whatu Ora, underscored the safety and efficacy of vaccinations, expressing her disappointment over this breach of trust.

