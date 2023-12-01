A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man discovers chopsticks inside his skull are source of months-long headaches

Recalled getting in a fight while out drinking months earlier

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:28pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – A pounding headache led to a shocking discovery for a man in Vietnam, after the source of the pain was revealed to be a pair of chopsticks.

After the man experienced severe headaches for five months, doctors at Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi told the 35-year-old man that he had a pair of chopsticks lodged inside his skull, according to the New York Post.

Upon checking into the hospital on Nov. 25, a CT scan revealed that the man was suffering from a rare, potentially life-threatening neurological condition that was caused by the pair of chopsticks that had allegedly gone up his nose and into his brain.

Read the full story ›

